2020 celebrity scandals which shocked us

People might have been locked indoors for much of 2020, but that doesn't mean that things were less dramatic in celeb land.

While the year might have been a tumultuous one for so many, there were certain celebrities who couldn't keep their names out of the headlines.

COVID CONSPIRACY THEORIST PETE EVANS

Pete Evans spruiking the BioCharger.

Perhaps the biggest of those was Pete Evans. Paleo Pete became Covid Crazy Pete in 2020. The former TV chef angered many he started to position himself as a new age guru, offering nutrition and health advice that was contradictory to science and health professionals (like how sunscreen is poisonous or offering bone broth to babies.)

But it was when he started selling a $15,000 BioCharger this year, which he claimed could help treat the coronavirus, that things went pear shaped. Channel 7 ended their $800,000 contract with the chef, who was co-host of My Kitchen Rules.

He was then dumped by his cookbook publishers and from appearing on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Outta Here for posting a meme with a neo-Nazi symbol.

But he wasn't the only celebrity to dominate the headlines for the wrong reasons.

ROXY JACENKO v CANDICE WARNER

Besties no more! Roxy and Candice.

The best friends had a falling out over a TV show! The two appeared on SAS Australia and were pitted against each other in a boxing match, which not only bruised their bodies but their friendship as well.

Warner dumped Jacenko as an agent, with the PR queen stating, "Someone who carries on punching you when your back is turned, and then sacks you some two weeks later as management after four years of hard work and support would need to be delusional to think I would still want to be friends."

MAFS TOOTHBRUSH FIASCO

David and Hayley in the aftermath of the Married At First Sight poo toothbrush scandal.

For a show that's always brought drama, Married At First Sight dominated the reality news cycle earlier this year when an episode aired showing contestant David used his "wife" Hayley's toothbrush to clean up real poo in a toilet bowl.

THE AXE FALLS AT CHANNEL 10

Studio 10 was one of the highest-profile casualties of the changes.

COVID has had a devastating impact on the entertainment industry and the axe has fallen hard on many companies, including Channel 10. In August, media veterans Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Tim Bailey and Natarsha Belling were among those to depart the network after a restructuring of the newsroom.

KARL STEFANOVIC FORCED TO APOLOGISE

Jasmine and Karl Stefanovic. Picture: Esteban La Tessa

The Today host was forced to apologise on air … again … but this time for a more comical reason. During a segment in November, Stefanovic confessed to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after his wife, Jasmine, drunk dialled her and pleaded with her to open the Sydney-Queensland borders.

The Queensland Premier graciously accepted the apology but warned generally against the practice, warning to - "stay away from that".

BURGESS MARRIAGE TURNS UGLY, FOOTBALLERS IN COURT

Happier days … Sam and Phoebe Burgess.

The former Souths Sydney Rabbitohs captain turned consultant coach stepped down from his position in October after The Australian newspaper revealed explosive allegations into the private life of Burgess and a cover-up by the club. Burgess denied the claims.

Then in November, Burgess appeared in Moss Vale Local Court to defend his AVO against Mitchell Hooke, the father of his former wife Phoebe Burgess.

However he wasn't the only football to appear in court in 2020. Jack de Belin, Jarryd Hayne and Tristan Sailor all have cases before the courts amid rape and sexual assault allegations, all of whom pleaded not guilty.

de Belin and Hayne will face retrials in 2021 after their respective juries could not reach verdicts.

HUGH SHERIDAN'S CASTING CONTROVERSY

Hugh Sheridan as Hedwig, from Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Actor Hugh Sheridan was celebrated in October for revealing he'd had relationships with both men and women. But just weeks later he and producers were being criticised for his casting as Hedwig, in Hedwig and The Angry Inch.

The producers cancelled the production after they received complaints that the part of Hedwig was not played by a trans actor.

CHANNEL 9 STAFF BECOME FRONT PAGE NEWS

Nine News National director Darren Wick (left) was caught driving with a reading over four times the legal limit. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

In November, Channel 9 CEO Hugh Marks announced his sudden resignation from the network after it came to light that he was in a relationship with ex-staffer Alexi Baker.

Marks explained that part of the reason he left was so they could progress their relationship without being obstructed by corporate responsibilities.

However he wasn't the only Channel 9 business figure to make the headlines that month. News director Darren Wick was caught drink driving, returning a blood-alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.

MICHELLE BRIDGES AND THE COMMANDO

Steve "Commando" Willis and Michelle Bridges.

Life hasn't been easy for Michelle Bridges and former partner Steve "The Commando" Willis in 2020. In January, Bridges was pulled over in a random breath test and blew 0.089.

But as the DUI became public, so did the end of her relationship with former The Biggest Loser trainer Willis.

Since then, Willis has been in court himself after taking a former client, Jun Yue, to court for an AVO, accusing her of stalking him, which she denies.

