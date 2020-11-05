Menu
Be sure to noinate and vote in the Gatton Star’s best of competitions (file image).
2020 best of Lockyer/Somerset: What you need to know

Ali Kuchel
5th Nov 2020 3:40 PM
THE Lockyer Valley and Somerset have so many amazing businesses and people, some new and some have been around for decades.

The Gatton Star wants to find out the best of the best in the region, as voted by readers.

Each year the Gatton Star runs a Best of the Lockyer & Somerset series.

In the series we profile the best businesses, products and people as voted by you.

Each Thursday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We're on the hunt for the Lockyer and Somerset's best child care educator and we want to hear from you! Nominate your favourite child care educator and they'll go in the running to win Best of the Lockyer & Somerset.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

The Gatton Star will tally up the nominations the following morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

One of the Star's journalists will then compile a article with the list of the nominations, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am Monday morning.

On Monday, the Gatton Star will create another poll of the top five to 10 finalists - this will be in a premium story where you can vote for the winner.

The winner will be announced on Thursdays.

That week the winner will appear on our website and Facebook page.

This is a great way to highlight all the wonderful people and businesses in the region.

