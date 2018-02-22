2018 Gatton gem show set to sparkle

QUARTZ: Gatton Lapidary Club's Luke Gempton is ready for the Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show.

QUARTZ: Gatton Lapidary Club's Luke Gempton is ready for the Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show. Lachlan McIvor

SATURDAY will provide an eye-opening opportunity to explore a huge range of unearthed treasures from across the Lockyer Valley and beyond.

The Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show will showcase collections from the Gatton Lapidary Club and displays from 28 dealers from around the country, with some coming from as far as Western Australia for the event.

Club secretary Christine Walker said interest in the annual show was growing each year, with an estimated 600 people passing through the doors of the Gatton Shire Hall last year.

"(The dealers) come from far and wide, they travel year round to do the different shows,” Mrs Walker said.

"We have a gentleman from up north that has a sapphire mine, he comes and shows his sapphires... but you've also got all your stuff from the Lockyer Valley that nobody really knows anything about.

"There's lots of different stuff to see.”

Three displays - Queensland Marine Fossils, Muttaburrasaurus (dinosaur) Bones and Megafauna - will also come down from the Cobb and Co Museum in Toowoomba.

Club president Leon Steinhardt said while the show was a chance for members to show off their collections, it was also about educating visitors on the wonders commonly found on properties in the region.

"It's an opportunity for people to bring stuff in and we'll have a chat to them and show them what it is,” Mr Steinhardt said.

"That side of things is quite important, it keeps people happy.

"You (might) sit there for 20 minutes and have a chat to them and they feel good and go home happy and know what they've got.”

The variety of rocks, minerals, fossils and gems were always a big hit with the little ones.

"A young bloke from Laidley rang me last week, I said come in, so he came in with his mum,” he said.

"He had a box of different things and we were able to tell him where they came from and what they were.

"It's a community thing... we'll always chat to them about it.”

Mr Steinhardt encouraged people to come along and check out what was on offer from a skilled and passionate group, with several club members recently learning silversmithing.

"You can see see the range of talent in the local area and the wide range of stuff that can be made from these discoveries,” he said.

The show be held at the Gatton Shire Hall this Saturday from 8am-4pm with entry to the event free.