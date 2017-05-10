2017 Marburg Show gets a shake up

THE Marburg Show has come along since 1912, with the latest show set for a shake up this Friday and Saturday.

Marburg Show Society secretary Steph Knight said a host of new entertainment options would give first-timers, as well regular visitors, plenty to see and do.

Friday will feature dog judging and horse events.

But the main program will kick-off on Saturday, with monster trucks, trots, a fire stunt wall and a performance from the Crackup Sisters among much, much more.

And, as always, the usual fireworks will light up the sky.

"It's definitely different from previous years... we've got a lot more entertainment options than we normally do,” Ms Knight said.

"There is going to be a lot going on.”

In her first year in her new role, having also been a member on the society's committee for the past two, Ms Knight believed it was an opportunity to add something a bit different to proceedings.

"We just thought it was time for something new to get more people through,” she said.

"We're trying to bring in some new ideas.”

For a show that has carried on for more than a century, the Marburg Show is a proud representation of the local community with generations of the same families coming through the gates each year.

Ms Knight said people from far and wide were invited along to check out the long standing features of the show, as well as the new additions.

"For people who haven't come before, they should come and see how the community gets involved,” she said.

"It's a chance to see how they get together as one big family.”

The main program will kick off on Saturday from 11am.