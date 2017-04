Many wreaths were laid at the 2017 Withcott Anzac Day service.

THE Withcott community gathered in large numbers to commemorate Anzac Day at the Withcott Memorial.

A large crowd turned out for the service, with stories of the war and the bravery of Australian servicemen and women shared.

The Withcott State School students were heavily involved in the service, among many others in the community.

For photos of the service see the gallery below.