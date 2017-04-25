2017 Anzac Day in Fernvale and Lowood

THE Fernvale and Lowood communities came together in big numbers to recognise those brave soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty for their country.
THE Fernvale and Lowood communities came together in big numbers to recognise those brave soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty for their country.
Hundreds turned out to reflect, honour and remember serviceman and women at Anzac Day Services held in both Laidley and Forest Hill.
Hundreds turned out to reflect, honour and remember serviceman and women at Anzac Day Services held in both Laidley and Forest Hill.
