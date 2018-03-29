Menu
Login
Business

2000 BMA workers covered in new EA

The agreement covers more than 2000 workers at BMA mines, including Blackwater, Saraji, Goonyella Riverside and Peak Downs.
The agreement covers more than 2000 workers at BMA mines, including Blackwater, Saraji, Goonyella Riverside and Peak Downs.

A NEW enterprise agreement at BMA mines in Queensland has been voted up by 74 per cent of employees.

After several years of bargaining the union and BHP have reached an agreement that will effectively see a rollover of the 2012 agreement, with improvements in relation to job security and redundancy processes. The new agreement also contains two per cent annual increases.

It covers more than 2000 workers at BMA mines, including Blackwater, Saraji, Goonyella Riverside and Peak Downs.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland District President Stephen Smyth said the union had taken a strong stand on behalf of its workforce.

"This is the union's largest enterprise agreement in Queensland," Stephen Smyth said.

"This is a good outcome for our members and we are pleased that the replacement agreement includes enhanced job security while maintaining the terms and conditions held under the previous agreement."

Topics:  blackwater bma mines bowen basin cfmeu goonyella riverside mackay peak downs saraji

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

It's time to check your smoke alarm is working

Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Two years later and Jillian Davis is nearly 50 kilograms lighter.

Local Partners