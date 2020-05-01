200 jobs in post-COVID cash splash

Four Logan businesses will get a slice of $50 million to boost business and create jobs after the coronavirus.

JOBSEEKERS south of Brisbane have been thrown a post-coronavirus lifeline with a federal government cash splash set to open up more than 200 new local jobs.

Four Logan businesses will share in $1.8 million of a $50 million federal fund, promised as part of a national plan to resuscitate the jobs market after the pandemic.

Southside business ATP Science, which makes protein bars, was one of two Queensland businesses to receive the maximum $1 million allocation from the Manufacturing Modernisation Fund.

The health food manufacturer, which started in Loganholme in 2010, will use the money to buy a state-of-the-art machine to make its unique high-protein, low-carb, low-fat, high-fibre confectionery.

ATP Science turns over $20 million in sales each and is looking to make further inroads in the Asian market, said co-founder Jeff Doidge (right). Mr Doidge, his wife Toni and Matt Legge (left) started the business in 2010.

The machine will allow the company to expand and create an extra 15 jobs before the company moves into new $15 million premises at Meadowbrook.

"Currently, ATP Science can only produce 5000 bars a day, making it difficult to meet anticipated market demand," a company spokesman said.

"Successful completion of the project will allow 27,000 bars to be made in the same time frame, allowing us to maximise opportunities in the fast-moving consumer goods market and export markets."

Another Logan business, Merino Country, which makes woollen clothes, received $404,000 which it will use to create 55 jobs.

Merino Country managing director Kerrie Richards will be able to create an extra 55 jobs with her Shailer Park business. Picture: Richard Walker

Merino Country managing director Kerrie Richards said the money would allow her to buy new sewing machines and equipment to help her Shailer Park venture to get a stronger footing in the US health market.

"Improving productivity will enable Merino Country to continue to compete in established markets and supply directly to consumers and our government contracts,' she said.

"But it also allows us to expand into new markets in particular the health market in the US with traceable, sustainable and ethical products."

Ms Richards said expanding the business would also open up opportunities for local farmers.

Tanah Merah company Mansalem, which makes dental and facial prosthetics, will also get $100,000 to employ two people.

The company's prosthetics use titanium implants and are cutting-edge in the Australian private sector market.

A further 165 jobs will open up at Crestmead's Oxworks, Australia's largest manufacturer and distributor of fencing, gates, balustrades and screens.

Crestmead’s Oxworks will get $305,000 and open up 165 jobs at its fencing and gate making business.

The company will use its $305,000 grant to transform into an advanced manufacturer.

Investment in these key areas will allow Oxworks to grow and improve profitability outcomes.

Forde MP Bert van Manen said the funding showed the federal government's commitment to Logan and its businesses and said supporting local manufacturing and supply chains was "critically important" to Australia's economic recovery.

Originally published as 200 jobs in post-COVID cash splash