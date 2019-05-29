20 years of helping Gatton put its best foot forward

NO MATTER the person, no matter their profession or preferences, everyone needs shoes.

It's a simple, essential fact of Australian life.

Since the May 29, 1999, Glen and Elaine Kluck have been meeting this need from Shoe Collections, their small shop on Railway Street in Gatton.

"Back then there were nine vacant shops around us, and we wondered whether we would ever get enough street traffic and customers to keep our new little business alive,” the Klucks said.

Fortunately, their business not only survived, but thrived.

Shoe Collections has witnessed many other small businesses come and go, watched the town grow and change, weathered renovations to the street, and survived the fire that destroyed the Imperial Hotel just a few doors down.

With the help of their faithful staff - Leah Naumann, who has been with them for 18 years, and Nicki Sticklen, 12 years - Glen and Elaine have expanded beyond everyday footwear.

Today, their wares include work shoes, dance shoes, school bags and uniforms, stockings, scarves, belts, handbags, wallets, luggage, and jewellery.

They also cut keys, and Glen is able to repair just about anything.

"We had a 10-year plan to buy the business and build it up so we could move on.” Glen said.

Instead, with love and support, Shoe Collections has grown into a diverse, enduring piece of Gatton's rich history.

After 20 years, Glen, Elaine, Leah, and Nicki want to celebrate their success, and give back to the customers and community that have made it possible to achieve such a milestone.

Throughout June, every purchase made at Shoe Collections will receive a free entry to go into the draw to win a $500 in-store shopping voucher.

The prize will be drawn on June 30, and the winner will be notified by phone.

Running a small business in a small town can be tough, but Shoe Collections has beaten the odds and persevered through 20 historic years.

With continued community support, one can only hope that it will last another 20 years to come.