20-year-old Somerset man killed in early morning rollover

A man has been killed after a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin early on Monday morning.

LATEST: Police have confirmed a 20-year-old man from Mount Kilcoy in the Somerset region was killed in the early morning crash on the D’Aguilar Highway.

He was travelling in a Hyundai station wagon with a 30-year-old woman from Toogoolawah at 2.30am on Monday when the car appears to have left the roadway between Kilcoy and the Brisbane Valley Highway and rolled down an embankment.

The woman was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

