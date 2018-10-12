Menu
Hail, flooding and severe weather across parts of the South Burnett
Weather

20 roads closed in storm aftermath

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
11th Oct 2018 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:05 PM

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that 20 roads are currently closed to traffic due to debris and trees over various parts of the road.

People driving should exercise appropriate caution, including the possibility of postponing non-essential travel.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

Road closures at Thursday, 6pm:

- Flagstone Creek Rd, Haly Creek

- Kearneys Road, Haly Creek

- Whiterock Rd, Goodger

- Weeks Rd, Goodger

- Boonenee-Ellesmere Rd, Taabinga

- Bellbird Rd, Goodger/Hodgleigh

- Edenvale South Rd, Kingaroy

- Harris Rd, Kingaroy

- Franklins Rd, Coolabunia

- Barsbys Rd, Coolabunia

- Coolabunia Malar Rd, Booie/Coolabunia

- Boardman Rd, Booie

- Kahler Rd, Booie

- Pates Rd, Booie

- Manumbar Rd, Sandy Ridges

- Booie Rd, Glan Devon

- Robin and Lee Rd, Glan Devon

- Walsh Rd, Runnymede

- Woods Rd, Wooroolin

- Coverty Rd, Coverty

Updates to road hazards and closures can be found at TMR's website.

For the latest weather information, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website or call 1300 659 219 for recorded land and weather warnings.

