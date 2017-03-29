20 million litres to be released from Somerset Dam

Twenty megalitres of water will be released from Somerset and Wivenhoe dams.

TWENTY megalitres of water will be released from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam today in preparation for heavy rains forecast for Ipswich later this week.

"About 20 million litres of water will be released from Somerset Dam cone valves into Wivenhoe Dam today, to free up storage space in preparation for the chance of heavy rainfall from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie," an Seqwater spokesperson said.

"Forecast rainfall associated with ex-TC Debbie could generate sufficient catchment runoff to Seqwater dams, which may impact water quality.

"Operational releases from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam will be made today to balance current stored water supply volumes between the dams. These releases will not impact flooding downstream of Wivenhoe Dam.

"Since water released from Somerset will flow into Wivenhoe, none of the water supply will be lost."

Seqwater's Flood Operations Centre will go on alert today with up to 400mm may fall over the next three days.

"The rainfall forecast for the next three days across catchments for Seqwater's gated dams indicate a potential catchment rainfall of 40mm to 190mm," the Seqwater spokesperson said.

"The current forecast also suggests there is a small chance catchment average rainfall of up to 400mm may occur.

"Seqwater advises low flow releases from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam are planned today and may continue over the next week."

Currently Wivenhoe Dam is at 67.9%, Somerset Dam is 74.5% capacity.

The spokesperson said the operational releases were not expected to cause the lake level in Wivenhoe Dam to increase by more than 0.5 metres in the next 24 hour period.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting falls between 100-200mm tomorrow with scattered showers and possible storms forecast for Ipswich today.