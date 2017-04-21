25°
News

$20 million Grantham backpacker complex signed off

Lachlan Mcivor
| 21st Apr 2017 2:03 PM
SIGNED: Louis Bickle and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan sign off on the development of a backpackers complex in Grantham.
SIGNED: Louis Bickle and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan sign off on the development of a backpackers complex in Grantham. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A $20 million backpacker and farm worker accommodation complex set for Grantham was signed off today by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and one of Australia's largest developers.

Construction on the site off Philps Road will start in a matter of weeks, with the 75-acre complex designed to cater for just over 600 workers at a time once completed.

Louis Bickle of the Katarzyna Group said discussions of a project of this kind were first held with former Lockyer Valley Mayor Steve Jones, who saw a desperate need for a hub that can provide high quality, safe and compliant accommodation for the region's seasonal workers.

"The new mayor and the committee (also) saw the need for this and followed his instructions and here we are," Mr Bickle said.

"What we believe is that farm workers need a decent place to sleep, they need decent food to eat... and they need a good place to socialise.

"Those three essential items are going to be the fabric of these buildings."

The first stage of the development, which will allow 300 to be housed, should be completed by Christmas of this year with the second stage, which will add another 304 beds, to be undertaken in due time.

Mr Bickle said the complex would be the first of its kind in the country to be undertaken and it will feature cooking facilities, a bar, recreational areas, shuttle bus access as well as an eco-friendly ethos.

"It's obvious to everybody that you need this... I don't know how many shires there are in Queensland, but this is basically the first one that has realised it has got to happen," he said.

"This area feeds most of Australia... somebody's got to pluck it or get it out of the ground. So this is a major demand centre for labour.

 

Louis Bickle and Tanya Milligan look out at the development site in Grantham.
Louis Bickle and Tanya Milligan look out at the development site in Grantham. Lachlan McIvor

"Maybe six weeks will be a reasonable time to say we're going to put the first pick in the ground."

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said there was no secret that the valley's workers had been calling out for something like this to come to fruition.

"For a very, very long time our region has been looking for safe, reliable and appropriate accommodation for our backpackers here in our region," Cr Milligan said.

"I think it will certainly make Grantham buzz in a real positive manner... it will certainly be a catalyst for more great things for the area."

With the 457 visa being abolished this week by the Federal Government, Cr Milligan wanted to assure changes will not hamper the potential of the project and the future of seasonal workers in the region.

"Conversations that I've had with two of our multicultural people and also with some of the feedback from the farmers... it won't have any effect which is good for us," she said.

She hoped, as overseas workers flocked to the state-of-the-art complex, they would carry word of the benefits of working in the Lockyer Valley back home.

"We want people when they're sending vlogs home to their family (to say) that they've had an awesome time here in the Lockyer Valley," she said.

"They are talking to their family members, their friends, about what their experience is like."

Having a central hub that workers cherished would help create a consistent workforce for local farmers like Derek Schulz, who hires around 40 workers during peak season.

"Some of them get treated very harshly where they are, which is just not fair," Mr Schulz said.

"We need to look after them, the more we can give them, the more we can show them and the more we nurture them, the better off the whole valley will be for it."

Keeping workers happy would benefit both parties, meaning they're more likely to stay on a farm for several months, rather than a couple weeks as can often be the case, with both reaping the rewards.

"It's a great thing if we can get the three months out of the people... we know that we're comfortable there for three months," he said.

"They will be happy, we'll be happy and the whole system will just really snowball ahead."

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
$20 million Grantham backpacker complex signed off

$20 million Grantham backpacker complex signed off

Construction will start in a matter of weeks, with the 75-acre complex designed to cater for just over 600 workers at a time once completed.

Laidley musician gets the band back together

WHEELER DEALER: Laidley musician Al Wheeler is now a part of The Haymakers.

Al Wheeler has been hitting the right notes with The Haymakers.

Wren peachy keen for his 1940 Ford Tudor

PRIDE AND JOY: Wren Wilkinson with his 1940 Ford Tudor.

The Tudor has a 350 Chevy engine and a 350 turbo gear box.

Fossil Downs Bush Barrel Races returns to help sick kids

GOOD CAUSE: Following the inaugural 2016 Fossil Downs Bush Barrel Races are (from left) Vanessa Hinz, Mackanna Hinz, Toowoomba Hospital Children's Ward Nurse Unit Manager Jeff Reeves, Toowoomba Hospital Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy, Rydar Hinz and Mick Hinz.

Dust off your boots, and get ready for a great family day out.

Local Partners

Laidley celebrates heritage

LAIDLEY will go back in time to celebrate the region's diverse history.

Laidley musician gets the band back together

WHEELER DEALER: Laidley musician Al Wheeler is now a part of The Haymakers.

Al Wheeler has been hitting the right notes with The Haymakers.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj has faced criticism from unimpressed fans after she featured scenes filmed on London's Westminster Bridge in her new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Position! Position!, Perfect for Retirees/ Investors. Rangeville Executive Home - Walk To Picnic Point and High St Plaza. $449,000

47 Rowbotham Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 3 1 $449,000

Owner has purchased elsewhere and is keen to negotiate a deal. Rent appraised at $430 - $440/wk. This Spacious home set on an easy care block is located in a very...

Absolutely First Class from Location to Inclusions

2/45 Bouganvillea Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

Town House 3 2 2 $549,000

Not only is this unit perfectly positioned to enjoy breathtaking views of neighbouring parklands, but it is packed with luxury features that will surpass similar...

and Under Offer

19 Elvery Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 3 1 1 Under Offer

Just Listed, this 3 bedroom (all built-in), brick and tile home is on a 455m2 block. The entry, family and kitchen and the three bedrooms have sparkling timber...

Looking for value? Outstanding buying opportunity! Be quick to inspect!!!

8 Fern Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Buyer Interest...

This cleverly designed spacious four bedroom home is set in a quiet street and provides fantastic park and city views. Its within close proximity to the USQ, shops...

An Enduring Brick and Tile

4 Collard Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Need your first home or an investment property with most of the hard work already complete? Then look no further. Here is another realistic and affordable...

Family Paradise

19 Lake Drive, Meringandan 4352

House 4 2 4 $449,000

This large family home has living entertaining and family in mind. The home has been refreshed throughout professionally with bathrooms, kitchen, laundry flooring...

Stunning Design - 3 beds, Ensuite. Was $320,000 NOW $285,000

1/42 Parkview Drive, Glenvale 4350

Duplex 3 2 1 Was $320,000 NOW...

Beautiful near new low maintenance duplex in quality location at afforable price. - 3 built in bedrooms - Including master with ensuite and walk in robe - Spacious...

Enjoy The Size, Love The Lifestyle!

281 Kearney Street, Top Camp 4350

House 4 3 4 Low $600,000\'s

- 4 built-in bedrooms plus an office/nursery - 3 bathrooms including 2 ensuites - Large kitchen with European appliances - Formal lounge room plus rumpus room...

YOU BEAUTY!!

30 Gowrie Street, Kingsthorpe 4400

House 4 1 2 $229,000

Here's your changes to buy in the ever growing popular position of Kingsthorpe. Buy now and reap the rewards! With new shopping centre in progress and just a short...

210 acres in the renowned Pilton Valley

97 Larson Road, Pilton 4361

Rural 2 1 Auction at Fitzy's...

Retreat' is a sloping fertile block with splendid elevated views across the valley and a choice of sites ideally suited for building a new home. The timbered ridge...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!