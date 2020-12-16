$20 ‘game changing’ Bunnings shower item

Along with washing the dishes and cleaning the toilet, scrubbing glass shower screens is another household task that plenty of us hate.

It accumulates so much soap scum and hard water build-up and it takes so much effort and energy to keep clean.

But a Bunnings shopper claims to have discovered a "game-changing" product to help rid grime off the grottiest of shower surfaces.

"Finally found the game-changer for shower glass," she posted in the popular Facebook group Mums Who Clean.

"Easy to rub in and wash off. Found in Bunnings cleaning isle."

She said she tried "everything else" before discovering the $20 item.

Bunnings describe its Rain-X Shower Door X-treme Clean as a "unique product, specially formulated for use on glass shower doors".

"[It] is ideal for removing soap scum, dirt, hard water build-up, calcium, lime stains and rust stains."

The ‘game changing’ $20 Bunnings item. Picture: Facebook/MumsWhoClean

Her before and after snaps in the cleaning group sparked a massive reaction of hundreds of 'likes' and comments, forcing the administrator to turn off comments.

"Omg am so getting some!!" one member wrote.

"I'm on the hunt for this. Worth a go!" said another.

"I will get some today," a third person said.

One woman said she had been wanting to purchase it for a while but the $20 cost held her back.

"I might have to get some now!" she added, while another Facebook user responded "Well worth the $20, game changer".

"I'm going to try this! Not available at my local Bunnings so am getting it delivered $20 + $10 delivery. Totally worth it if it works!" wrote another.

An "end of lease cleaner" said she uses the product often on "some really bad showers".

"Like to the point the glass couldn't been seen through. And I've used Rainx to clean it."

However, others weren't convinced with one woman saying the bottle has been sitting in her cupboard for six months.

The woman took to Facebook to share before and after photos of her shower glass. Picture: Facebook/MumsWhoClean

The glass after using the Bunnings cleaning product. Picture: Facebook/MumsWhoClean

"There are so many people that love this product but I didn't think that much of it. It's been sitting in my cupboard for about 6 months now … I'm going to clean my bathroom today and give it another go," she said.

While the cleaner works well, some warned it has a strong odour, with others suggesting alternatives.

"Toothpaste works also, just smear all over and scrub if you have a stubborn spot. Then wipe off then rinse. Hubby figured this one out," one woman explained.

"I find that good ol morning fresh on a non scratch wet scourer then wipe with a micro fibre cloth is brilliant, and cheap," another advised.

In June this year, another Bunnings fan caused a frenzy after revealing the $27 cleaning product that saves you spending $2700. Picture: Supplied

It's not the first time a Bunnings cleaning product as caused a frenzy - In June, a 5-litre bottle of spray and wipe cleaning concentrate, which cost $27.44, sent shoppers wild.

"That $30 bottle make up 300 litres of spray and wipe. The equivalent volume from Coles would cost you $2700," a Reddit user revealed on the forum.

The calculation was made based on how much a bottle of Dettol spray and wipe would cost from Coles - $4.50 for 500ml.

The post soon attracted hundreds of comments, with one Reddit user revealing they were now on their second bottle of the spray and wipe concentrate four years after buying their first bottle.

"Probably the greatest life hack I've seen in ages. Thank you!" one person wrote.

Originally published as $20 'game changing' Bunnings shower item