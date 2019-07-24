20 of the funniest truckie nicknames

What are the best truckie nicknames you've heard?

What are the best truckie nicknames you've heard? NHVR

WE ASKED and you delivered! After we shared a story about a truckie nicknamed "Pig", we wanted to know what the funniest truckie nicknames you've come across were.

Our followers certainly didn't disappoint.

Here are 20 of the funniest you shared:

Tyronne Tunza Bony: "I was coined many years ago 'Bear'... I thought it was coz I was big, strong, and hairy. Nope, coz I slept too much and was cranky."

Duane Steven: "Teddy bear. Given to me at Lampsons because my daughter gave me a teddy bear to have with me and she had the twin. Hers went with her when she passed and my is still making a mile."

Bella Bunnies: "My dad's nickname was Gearbox; given to him in the army due to his frequent destruction of these objects."

Benn Davis: Ben had a few different ones to share with us.

Showbags- he's full of crap.

Pothole- always in the road

Mudguards- shiny on top, full of crap underneath

Turbo- always in a hurry

The Wallet Whisperer- He never shouts

Phantom- you know he's been around, but you seldom ever see him

Wormy- his head looks the same as his bum

Three arms- two hands on the steering wheel, one patting himself on the back

Crabs- irritating prick

Sheep head- has curly blonde hair, also known as "The Fleece"

Joe Delaforce: Joe shared these ones.

Ferris - biggest wheel in the show

Norco - always getting the cream

Ferris Wheel at the Rockhampton Show. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK070611cshow11 Chris Ison

Sean Redmond: "Lantern. Not real bright and gotta be carried."

Wayne Humphrey: "Blister shows up after the works done."

Dean Schultz: "Spoon... not sharp enough to be a tool."

Steve Hogg: "Potholes, because everyone tries to avoid them."

SLOW PROGRESS: Many potholes are being repaired as the weather fines up, but some still remain around the streets of Mackay. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

John Dorrington: "My mate Scott Ferguson is known as Sidelight. Not bright enough to be a headlight."

Do you have a funny nickname? Let us know at editor@bigrigs.com.au.