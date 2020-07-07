20 CHARGES: Man arrested, accused of rape, torture and more

Police have arrested a man on a number of concerning alleged offences.

Mike Knott BUN271017POLICE1

DETECTIVES have today charged a Bundaberg man with more than 20 serious domestic violence related charges including assault, torture, rape and deprivation of liberty.

Police will allege the man assaulted and threatened two women who were known to him with the violence escalating over the last month.

It will be alleged the man punched one of the women in the head, kicked her in the stomach on another occasion and held her hostage, threatening her with a pistol.

Police will further allege the man hit the other woman in the face with a pistol on a number of occasions, punched her in the face and held her against her will.

On Monday, police located the man around 4.30pm on Heidke Street where he was arrested.

A 30-year-old man Branyan man has been charged with nine counts of assault, five counts of deprivation of liberty, three counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and choking, two counts of rape and one count each of grievous bodily harm, torture, stalking and contravene a domestic violence order.

He has also been charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a shortened firearm, going armed to cause fear, wilful damage and burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and stealing.

He will appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Courts on Tuesday.

The two women received medical treatment for their injuries and are receiving ongoing assistance from police and support agencies.