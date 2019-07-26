1st place for Somerset senior

AT 68, Helen Brennan from Coominya is still fighting fit and recently represented her state at the MastersHQ CrossFit Competition.

The semi finals for Queensland were held on Saturday July 13, where Helen took home the gold medal in the 60-plus age group, among other achievements.

"I've managed a few personal bests, which is surprising,” she said.

Among these personal bests was a deadlift of 77.5kg, which is more than 10kg over her bodyweight.

The competition encompasses a wide variety of intensive exercises, all of which Helen excels at.

Her successes this year mean Helen will now go on to compete in the finals, to be held in October.

Despite her successes, Helen says winning isn't the reason she participates.

"It's about doing my best. The CrossFit mantra is that we compete together, alone. You compete with other people but your benchmark is always you.”

Helen said the CrossFit regime had allowed her to become more active and accomplish things she'd never done before.

"I've never, ever been able to do a handstand in my entire life - until after I was 60,” she said.

After the finals, Helen plans to continue maintaining her active lifestyle and regularly putting her past successes to the test.

"My idea of a good death is a second after achieving a personal best,” she said.