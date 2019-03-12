$1M marijuana seized on Warrego Hwy

ARRESTED: A 27-year-old man from Laidley has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug after police seized over 250kg worth of marijuana from his car last night on the Warrego Highway.

A ROUTINE traffic patrol led police to uncover more than $1.5 million worth of marijuana from a vehicle in Minden last night.

A 27-year-old Laidley man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrate's Court today after he was charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs Schedule 2 quantity exceeding Schedule 3.

The moment officers locate more than $1 million dollars worth of cannabis during a routine traffic intercept on the Warrego Highway at Minden overnight. https://t.co/FQTHq4Onhk pic.twitter.com/AldmfJRDBZ — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) 12 March 2019

A Hyundai iLoad was reportedly travelling on the Warrego Highway around 7pm when officers from Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad intercepted the vehicle.

Police discovered the vehicle was harbouring more than 250kg worth of marijuana, with an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million.

Ipswich TCS Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said members of the public were asked to continue to support their fight against illegal drugs by providing by providing any information about any suspicious or illegal activity.

"The intercept was an outstanding result for not just the Ipswich and Minden areas, but no doubt the South East of Queensland as well, removing such a vast quantity of illegal drug from circulation," Senior Sergeant Fleming said.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 131 444.