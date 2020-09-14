$1m Lockyer road upgrade revealed, starting this week

Road works will commence in the Lockyer Valley this week (File Image).

INTERSECTION upgrade works at Lower Tenthill will start this week, making the dangerous Gatton-Clifton road a safer drive.

The $1 million upgrade will improve turning conditions for motorists accessing Lions park at Lower Tent hill, or turning onto Gatton-Clifton Rd.

The upgrade will reduce the risk of rear-end crashes, and improve traffic flow, minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said.

He said a dedicated, eastbound, right-turn lane and an extended, westbound, left-turn lane into Gatton-Clifton road would make the intersection safer and less disruptive for through-traffic.

It’s expected works will be completed in November, with weather and construction conditions permitting.

“Queenslanders have stepped up when it comes (to) managing the ongoing health impacts of COVID-19, which has meant the Palaszczuk Government is able to continue delivering a $23 billion regional roads and transport program,” Mr Bailey said.

Works at the Gatton road train decoupling pad are underway, as well as $400 million pledged for the Warrego Highway between Ipswich and Toowoomba.