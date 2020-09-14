Menu
Road works will commence in the Lockyer Valley this week (File Image).
$1m Lockyer road upgrade revealed, starting this week

Ali Kuchel
14th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
INTERSECTION upgrade works at Lower Tenthill will start this week, making the dangerous Gatton-Clifton road a safer drive.

The $1 million upgrade will improve turning conditions for motorists accessing Lions park at Lower Tent hill, or turning onto Gatton-Clifton Rd.

The upgrade will reduce the risk of rear-end crashes, and improve traffic flow, minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said.

He said a dedicated, eastbound, right-turn lane and an extended, westbound, left-turn lane into Gatton-Clifton road would make the intersection safer and less disruptive for through-traffic.

It’s expected works will be completed in November, with weather and construction conditions permitting.

“Queenslanders have stepped up when it comes (to) managing the ongoing health impacts of COVID-19, which has meant the Palaszczuk Government is able to continue delivering a $23 billion regional roads and transport program,” Mr Bailey said.

Works at the Gatton road train decoupling pad are underway, as well as $400 million pledged for the Warrego Highway between Ipswich and Toowoomba.

