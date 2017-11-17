1967 Honda S90 given new lease on life in Laidley

THAT'S MY RIDE: Mark Kimmerley with his 1967 Honda S90 motorcycle, which he rebuilt after having it to shipped to his home in Laidley from his brother in America.

THAT'S MY RIDE: Mark Kimmerley with his 1967 Honda S90 motorcycle, which he rebuilt after having it to shipped to his home in Laidley from his brother in America. Lachlan McIvor

PIECE by piece and some 50 years later, Mark Kimmerly gave the motorcycle he bought as a 15-year-old in his native Michigan a new lease on life.

He purchased a 1967 Honda S90 brand new the year it was released but ended up selling it to his father after three years.

Mr Kimmerly's father didn't have much luck with the bike and after a couple of accidents while riding it, he parked it in his garage and it stayed there for many years, with his brother also harbouring it for a period.

It sat untouched and unloved in the dark and under coverings for several decades.

"It was always sitting there, I knew it was there,” Mr Kimmerly said.

"I just decided I'll think I'll have my bike back, I want my bike.”

So in January 2016, he had his brother ship the bike from the United States to his Laidley home.

It was in pieces, having been dismantled for shipping, rusty and dirty and so Mr Kimmerly set to work in the shed in his backyard cleaning up and putting the "giant jigsaw puzzle” back together.

"It was all apart. I had it all across the bench and all around the shed,” he said.

"Every time I took something apart I'd tape it and stick it up on the wall and I wrote on the masking tape where it went so I knew where exactly to put it back.

"Everything has to fit a certain way or it doesn't work. It either works and goes on or it doesn't go on. There's no 'I think it goes here, I think this bolt fits there'... (it has to be) exact.

"Mice had mouse houses in there for 40 years and had chewed up a few of the wires... but it cleaned up really nicely.”

The engine was rebuilt, several parts needed replacing, rust was removed with a combination of water and alfoil and the paint job was redone by Laidley local Contract Panel Beating.

In just a matter of months, working a few hours a day here in there in between renovating his house, it soon looked brand new.

Some parts were harder to find than others and had to be bought from overseas sellers, but one piece of the puzzle, a muffler, was picked up closer to home at the Laidley Motorcycle Only Swap Meet in October for a bargain.

"One guy in Thailand was selling one on eBay for US$455 which is almost AU$600, and I got that one at the swap meet for $10, I think that was worth it,” he laughed.

Another part was being sold online for $150 but was quickly picked up for $7 from a seller in Maryborough.

Mr Kimmerly recalls paying US$429 for the bike as a teenager.

"It certainly brings back a couple of memories,” he said.

"There was a big explosion of Japanese motorcycles that started in the early and mid 1960s.

"Everybody had one in the 60s, they were the bikes to have then... I saved up and worked and did all sorts of jobs.”

Now that he has it back in his possession, he doesn't want it to stay in the shed any longer and takes it out on the road as often as he can.

"I'm on it all the time... I ride it around town, up the back roads mostly, up to Mulgowie, up Laidley West Rd or the back roads to Rosewood,” he said.

"It's good fun to ride, it will do 60 miles an hour (about 100km/h) and keep up with traffic pretty much.”