19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

A number of Mackay district mums have found themselves before courts for a variety of crimes.

HERE are 19 mums who faced Mackay district courts this year for a variety of crimes.

April 1: 'You should know better': Magistrate slams mother

A MACKAY magistrate told a nurse and mother of two she should have known better than to drive while more than twice the limit.

DRINK DRIVER: A mum and nurse drove while more than twice the limit.

Rachel Jo-Ellen Perrett drove after having a few drinks following a tough day at work.

She pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving.

April 14: Mackay mum nearly five times the limit

A MACKAY mum-of-two drank way too much and crashed her car down a steep embankment.

Kylie Filewood's reading was nearly five times the limit.

She pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to high-range drink-driving.

April 19: Mum's 'disgraceful' driving history

A YOUNG Mirani mother with a "disgraceful" traffic history dangerously drove while her baby was in the back of the car.

Mirani mother Paige Talisa Wilson dangerously drove with her baby in the car.

And it's not the first time Paige Talisa Wilson has been busted for dangerous driving.

Police also found drugs inside the car. She pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court.

May 3: Mother slit partner's throat in horror assault at Bucasia

A "CALLOUS" mum showed little remorse after she cut her partner's throat with glass and left him to bleed to death on the floor in a horrific attack at Bucasia.

Julie McGuffie's brutal swipe severed the man's jugular vein - she told him to phone for his own ambulance.

A Mackay District Court jury found the 42 year old guilty of grievous bodily harm.

June 12: Mackay mum supplied her son with drugs

A MACKAY mother gave her 17-year-old son marijuana in a "seriously misguided attempt" to monitor his drug use.

She believed it was safer than buying it on the streets.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to the aggravated supply of drugs to a minor, and possessing drugs.

June 26: Mum sent to jail in $1.5m fraud case

This Mackay mum committed the ultimate betrayal by ripping off her boss $1,516,793.

Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves Mackay Magistrates Court.

She was ultimately dobbed in by her husband, who left her to start a new life with his mistress.

Administration officer Brenda Leanne Macklin, 49, pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to three counts of fraud as an employee.

July 22: Young mum steals from Airlie boutique

A court heard Claudia Lorna Jeffries had a terrible history when she faced Proserpine Magistrates Court for stealing.

A WOMAN with a "terrible history" has been fined after being caught shoplifting a $50 pair of shorts from a boutique in Airlie Beach.

Mackay's Claudia Lorina Jeffries, 21, said she had been going through a "rough time".

She pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

August 1: She called him more than 4000 times… and that was just the beginning

A MESSY break-up erupted into fake pregnancy claims, threats of domestic violence complains and thousands of unanswered phone calls from one Mackay mum.

Sarah Ann Kiely, 38, called her former boyfriend 4720 times.

Sarah Ann Kiely called her former boyfriend 4720 times and sent 687 text messages to his new girlfriend.

She pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to stalking and using a carriage service to menace and was jailed with her released earmarked for early next year.

And this mum wants her new baby to join her in prison.

August 6: Pregnant mother of six walks free after breaching parole

A pregnant mother of six broke into a Mackay CBD business and stole $4000 worth of beauty products just months after she walked out of prison over a fatal traffic crash.

Suzanne Jane Smith stole nearly $4000 in beauty products.

Suzanne Jane Smith was high on ice and marijuana when she dangerously drove and caused the head-on collision that killed Janette Gellatly.

Then she breached her parole four months after her release from jail.

The 30 year old, pregnant with baby number seven, pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to break and enter with intent - she was handed a suspended jail term.

August 6: Mum took three kids 'shopping', stole $734 in clothes

A CANNONVALE mother pinched $734 worth of clothes and tried to steal more worth $199.

Jessica May Homewood pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to stealing and attempted stealing.

The 33 year old was at the store with her mother and three children when she put a box of clothing into her trolley and left without paying.

September 9: Mum told drug use has 'got to stop'

A MOTHER of four who narrowly avoided time behind bars has been urged by a magistrate to "get off the meth as soon as possible".

Melissa Jean Abbott, of Sugar Loaf, admitted to smoking ice two days earlier when police pulled her over.

She pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to drug driving.

September 9: 'I don't understand why': Mum kicks cop in groin

A DRUNK mother assaulted a cop by kicking her after being taken into custody for causing a public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Heidi Rukiehn pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to kicking a cop.

Heidi Gabrielle Rukiehn said, "I don't understand why I've done what I've done."

The 24 year old pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to charges including serious assault police.

October 7: Mother swipes expensive perfume

A 42-YEAR old mother stole designer perfume from a Bowen chemist when she went to fill a prescription.

Semone Kushula Grace Campbell tried to hide the $250 bottle of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle under her medication.

She pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to stealing. A conviction was not recorded.

November 4: Mum took care of drugs for 'one of the lads'

A MOTHER of two was found with a stash of drugs including methylamphetamines and marijuana as well as nine marijuana plants and a used drug pipe.

Mother of two Danni Maree Rowan (left) was found with a stash of drugs. She and her sister Abbey T Rowan (right) pleaded guilty to various charges.

Danni Maree Rowan, 27, told police the drug plants were not hers and that she had been looking after them for nine weeks for one of the lads.

She pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to charges including producing and possessing drugs.

November 12: Mother twice tries to get child to lie about her injuries

A MACKAY mother who allegedly used a piece of broken plate to cut her daughter's leg twice tried to pressure the child into lying about the attack.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, urged her daughter to say she made up the story "otherwise they'll put me in prison".

She pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

November 18: Mother causes highway crash after visiting daughter

A PROSERPINE mother backflipped on her not guilty plea over a shocking highway crash admitted fault after months of denial.

Pauline Marree Cremasco was driving home after visiting her daughter in Mackay when she collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on the Bruce Hwy.

Witnesses told police she had been driving erratically. She pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to dangerous driving while adversely affected.

November 19: Ice addicted mother's 'disturbing revenge' attack backfires

Homeless and high on ice, an evicted mother set fire to the Sarina home she had rented from family in a "disturbing" arson attack that destroyed the property.

Facebook photo of Carmen Shadbolt, who was jailed for arson after burning her mother and step-father's house down, as well as trafficking ice.

Carmen Leigh Shadbolt then lied to emergency crews saying she returned home to fine the house on fire.

She pleaded guilty in Mackay Supreme Court to arson and trafficking.

November 20: Mum of two slips family member free food

A Jubilee Pocket mother of two was in shock when she found herself in court for stealing.

Shop assistant Samantha Ann Woodward did her mother a favour and allowed her to walk away with more than $130 of free meat.

But she was busted. She pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to stealing by clerks and servants. A conviction was not recorded.

November 25: 'Cocktail of drugs' found in mother's system

A MOTHER with breast cancer drove with a cocktail of drugs in her system.

Police spotted Chantel Margaret Ahrens driving erratically and swaying in her seat.

She pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to two counts of driving under the influence.

