Crime

Teen faces child exploit charges after international sting

by Jack Evans
13th Aug 2020 6:54 PM
An 18-year-old Tasmanian man faced Hobart Magistrates Court today after being charged with allegedly accessing child abuse material.

The investigation launched after the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation received information from authorities in the US eluded to alleged child exploitation offences committed by a Tasmanian.

The Tasmania Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team, comprising AFP and Tasmania Police, executed two simultaneous search warrants in Hobart.

The man was arrested and numerous electronic devices were seized for further digital forensic analysis.

The accused appeared before Hobart Magistrates Court today and was granted bail to reappear on September 17.

The teenager was charged with one count of using a carriage service to access child exploitation material which carries a maximum penalty for this offence is 10 years' imprisonment.

AFP Detective Sergeant Aaron Hardcastle said while people may think accessing or sharing child abuse material is harmless, it is contributing to a vile and growing industry across the world.

"Accessing child abuse material is not victimless," he said.

"It's not just a photo or video on the internet. Each frame shows a child having their innocence forcibly taken.

"In accessing the material, you are complicit in the abuse".

Authorities have urged any members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

You can also make a report online by alerting the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via the Report Abuse button at www.accce.gov.au/report

jack.evans@news.com.au

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

 

Originally published as 18yo faces child abuse material charges after international sting

