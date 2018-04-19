$16 million to target diseases

STAND TOGETHER: A research project announced today will encourage growers to fight vegetable diseases together.

GATTON and Laidley have been chosen as target areas for a new research project aiming to tackle diseases using an area-wide approach rather than focusing on individual farms.

Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner, made the announcement today at Kalfresh Farms at Tenthill.

The minister said the project, which will also target areas in Bowen, Bundaberg and the Granite Belt, was vital given the horticultural industry contributes $1.4 billion to the Queensland economy.

"(It) will provide $16.6 million to address resilience in crops that are affected by pests throughout Queensland and other locations throughout Australia."

The project is being jointly funded by the Queensland, Victorian, Northern Territory and Western Australian governments, the University of Tasmania and Hort Innovation - a not-for-profit horticultural research and development company.

The five year project will target thrip, aphid, leafhopper and whitefly transmitted diseases, as well as the management of bacterial leaf diseases, by encouraging growers to approach the issue as a group in a geographical area, rather than on individual farms.

Kalfresh Farms' Agricultural Director Robert Hinricksen said it was encouraging to see state governments working together to deal with biosecurity issues.

"Its imperative that the nation pulls together, because so much produce moves around Australia everyday," Mr Hinricksen said.

"We're hoping that this project can come through with some new tools in the tool kit to help us be able to fight of these diseases."

He said when outbreaks occur they decimate growers, and preventing future outbreaks was vital.

"A lot of theses diseases, they just leave a superficial mark it just makes it unsaleable because you don't want to eat it but there's nothing wrong with it."

"We only know we've got the disease right at the end, so two or three days before harvest we'll see things coming in the crop that we didn't expect and that makes the crop unmarketable - we have actually ploughed crops in because of the diseases."