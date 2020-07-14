1500 crossed SW QLD borders, here’s how many were denied

Over 100 people were denied entry into Queensland over the weekend at two southwest border crossings.

MORE than 100 people were refused entry into Queensland by police manning two southwest Queensland border crossings, during the first weekend the state opened its entrances to travellers.

Queensland borders opened at midday on Friday, July 10 without restrictions, besides to anyone who has returned from overseas, Victoria or has been in a COVID hotspot in the past 14 days.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group said since Friday 1544 vehicles were checked at the Mungindi and Hebel border crossings in the days since the opening.

"Out of 1544 vehicles, we have turned away 64 vehicles with 105 persons," he said.

"We have not issued any infringements over this period."

From July 3, anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass.

Insp Vine said providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4003 fine.

He said the work being conducted at the border by the Queensland Police Service and Australian Defence Force has been a significant factor in Queensland's success in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"The latest changes mean anyone who has been to a COVID hotspot, which is currently the entire state of Victoria in the preceding 14 days will not be allowed entry into Queensland at all," he said.

"There are a small number of exceptions, including Queensland residents but they will need to enter mandatory quarantine if they have returned from a hotspot."