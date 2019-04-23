$1.5 million for highway upgrade in Brisbane Valley township

MORE than $1 million in funding has been announced to upgrade a Brisbane Valley town's main street.

The State Government announced last week a $1.56 million upgrade for Fernvale's main street.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the upgrade would include rolling out the red pavement for a new township entry treatment on the southern end, dedicated right-turn lanes at key intersections and new pedestrian refuges.

Mr Madden said the upgrade would also include reducing the main street's speed limit from 60km/h to 50km/h.

"When fully built, the community will benefit from a new township entry treatment to provide a highly visible cue for motorists to slow down," he said.

"Main St and Fernvale sit in the heart of the Brisbane Valley Highway and have become a popular destination for locals, tourists and day-trippers visiting the region.

"It's a welcome project for both locals and visitors that will improve safety and allow pedestrians to safely navigate between shops on either side of the road."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said township entry treatments were already proving a success throughout local communities in Queensland, enhancing driver awareness and reducing vehicle speeds, and detailed design would begin in coming months.

"There are now more than 20 towns across the sunshine state with TET, and this announcement complements new entry treatments being delivered by the Palaszczuk Government through our Targeted Road Safety program," Mr Bailey said.

Not everyone was convinced however, with some locals questioning how much of a difference the upgrade would make.

Old Fernvale Bakery owner Bill Rose said while funding was positive, the Brisbane Valley Highway was in need for a major overhaul.

"We've been forever patching up the Brisbane Valley Highway," Mr Rose said.

"Why don't they do it properly now?"

Mr Rose called for a major upgrade of the highway, instead of what he labelled "Band-Aid fixes".