14yo school stab accused ‘had target list’

A 14-year-old Adelaide schoolgirl charged with stabbing a fellow student allegedly had a list of five other potential targets, it can now be revealed.

The South Australian Youth Court on Thursday lifted a suppression order on a second charge the girl is facing - possessing objects with an intent to kill or endanger life.

The court heard the girl had possession of knives and scissors and her alleged targets were a group of five girls who had subjected her to bullying, including physical violence.

During a previous bail application, prosecutor Paul Tate said police had found three knives and a pair of scissors in the teenager's bag.

She had indicated she did not know her first victim but had stabbed her in practice, Mr Tate said.

It was alleged the girl had intended to kill the other girls the same day. The court was told that police had also seized her phone and in its calendar, August 1, the day of the stabbing, had been listed as a "special day" along with an emojis of a love heart and a knife.

Magistrate Oliver Koehn lifted the suppression on full details of the case because of what he said was a strong public interest in responsible reporting of bullying in schools to allow for "proper debate" about the issue. He said the bullying by the girl's alleged targets may have contributed to her offending.

The court also heard on Thursday that the girl would abandon an application to vary her strict bail conditions to remove the need for electronic monitoring. Defence counsel had previously argued the girl had complied with all the conditions of her release and by removing the one condition, that she be tracked through an ankle device, would allow her to better engage socially with friends and take part in other activities during summer.

However, the court was told that application was not now pursued. The teenager has been charged with aggravated intentionally causing harm over the stabbing, which took place during school hours.

It was previously alleged the girl's 17-year-old victim had been standing at a hand basin in a bathroom when she felt a sharp pain through her upper back. A police prosecutor said the accused told her victim "I'm sorry" before running from the toilet block.

Her case will return to the Youth Court on November 30.