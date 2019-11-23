Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

14yo girl arrested after bungled carjacking attempt

by Angelica Snowden
23rd Nov 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a female driver and trying to steal her car.

The victim told police that she was allegedly approached by the teenager after she parked her car outside an apartment building in Collingwood about midnight on Friday night.

The alleged carjacker grabbed the victim's keys and got into her car but couldn't start it.

The victim then fought back, retrieving her keys from the teen who then fled along Stanley St.

Police patrolled the area and found the teenager hiding under a car on Wellington St.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her hand as a result of the bungled carjacking.

The teen was interviewed by police in relation aggravated carjacking, assault and weapon offences.

She is expected to appear at a children's court later this morning.

angelica.snowden@news.com.au

More Stories

carjacking teenage crime teenager arrested

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Judge awards Wagner brothers nearly $3.7m defamation payout

        premium_icon Judge awards Wagner brothers nearly $3.7m defamation payout

        News THE Supreme Court of Queensland has awarded Denis, John, Neill and Joe Wagner a nearly $3.7 million defamation payout.

        REVEALED: Why this one particular parking space has to go

        premium_icon REVEALED: Why this one particular parking space has to go

        News One capark is blocking motorists views, leading to a potentially fatal...

        State of fire emergency stays as fires continue to burn

        State of fire emergency stays as fires continue to burn

        News The state of fire emergency has lifted in some areas, but conditions in the region...

        YOUR SAY: Tell your MP what needs addressing in new survey

        YOUR SAY: Tell your MP what needs addressing in new survey

        News Got problems with roads, jobs or education? One MP wants to hear about them in his...