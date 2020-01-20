Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

14yo charged over alleged stabbing attack at shopping centre

by Brianna Morris-Grant
20th Jan 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 14-YEAR-OLD has been charged after another teen was allegedly stabbed and bashed at a Gold Coast shopping centre last week.

Police were called to Robina Town Centre about 5.30pm last Thursday, after reports a 13-year-old had been attacked with a knife.

Another teen has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, shoplifting and obstructing police.

Police allege the 13-year-old was with a group of three friends when they got into an argument with another group they didn't know.

The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.
The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.

The boy suffered a "big gash on his hand" but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed he was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a serious laceration to his left hand.

Police say he was slashed with the knife before falling to the ground and being kicked and punched by the alleged offender.

More Stories

Show More
arrest bashing charges robina town centre stabbing youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speedway roars back into town for first meet of the year

        premium_icon Speedway roars back into town for first meet of the year

        News The first speedway event for 2020 was also a new first for a regular face at the track.

        READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        premium_icon READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        News Weekend rainfall created plenty of special moment across the region, and residents...

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        News Researchers are asking landholders for on-the-ground information about where a...

        120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        premium_icon 120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        Swimming Swimmers from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Maranoa and the Western Downs