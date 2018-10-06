Menu
Login
A crab boat has become stranded on a beach at Mudjimba.
A crab boat has become stranded on a beach at Mudjimba. Contributed
News

14m crab boat stranded on Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
6th Oct 2018 10:18 AM

A CRAB boat with a fouled propeller has ended up stranded on Mudjimba Beach.

Coast Guard officers are assessing the 14.5m boat, which has started to draw a crowd.

The crew was able to get off the boat safely before it was beached.

>> RUNAWAY 'SPUNKY MUMMA' HAULED IN TO FACE DRUG CHARGES

>> MUM TAKES BABY ON A BLOOD-SPATTERED RIDE

They will have to wait until high tide this afternoon, when efforts will be made to pull the stricken vessel back out to sea.

Other boats had tried to hold it in place but could not stop it ending up a few hundred metres south of the Mudjimba boardwalk.

It's understood this afternoon's tide will be higher than this morning and provide the best chance to free the boat.

beach crabbing crab boat editors picks fishing mudjimba beach sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Veteran told her PTSD is not from her time in the army

    Veteran told her PTSD is not from her time in the army

    News After serving 32 years in the army Joy O'Donohue struggles to leave her house some days but DVA say her PTSD is not from her service.

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    News The Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee endorsed the bill.

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    News Have your say about your paper

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Local Partners