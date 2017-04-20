$1.4 million overhaul for Gatton rail bridge complete

PROJECT: A $1.4 million strengthening project on the Lockyer Creek rail bridge in Gatton is now complete, improving the safety and reliability of the century-old structure.

A $1.4 million strengthening project on the Lockyer Creek rail bridge in Gatton is now complete, improving the safety and reliability of the century-old structure.

Assistant Minister for Transport Glenn Butcher said the project created 16 jobs for local construction workers.

"Queensland Rail has recently completed a major steel strengthening project on the Lockyer Creek rail bridge to maintain its integrity and reliability,” Mr Butcher said.

"The works involved installing a new steel beam above Old College Road and replacing more than 3,500 bolts and connections to strengthen the bridge, which is more than 100 years old.

"This upgrade utilised local labour, machinery and resources, including truck and crane hire, to support local businesses.”

Mr Butcher said the bridge remained operational throughout the project, with work being completed during periodic scheduled track closures to minimise impact to rail traffic.

"The bridge spans 110 metres across Lockyer Creek and provides a crucial link for cattle, coal and other freight trains heading from Toowoomba through to the Port of Brisbane, as well as the Westlander passenger service, which connects communities between Brisbane and Charleville,” Mr Butcher said.

"On average, about 600 freight and passenger trains cross the Lockyer Creek bridge every month.

"These important works have ensured the bridge will remain safe and reliable, so we can continue to support these local industries in the future.”