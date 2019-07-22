13-year-old wins photography comp

SHE may only be 13 but Tia Morris is already impressing judges with her eye for detail when it comes to taking a quality snapshot.

The Grade 8 student was awarded champion amateur in the Gatton Show's photography section.

Tia entered a few pictures, some of sunsets and one of her pet dog Pixie.

Though shooting sunsets is what she normally gravitates towards, it was the image of Pixie that landed her the championship.

While she was up against plenty of photographers armed with fancy equipment, Tia said she shot with her iPhone.

"When I see something I like, I try to take a photo of it,” Tia said.

Judge Peter Granfield said he judged entries based on six areas, including the photograph's wow-factor, composition, artistic merit, originality, technical aspects and whether or not the image told a story.

"In a nutshell, I judge images on six criteria,” he said.

"On that image the main thing was it was a really good composition, really sharp and very pleasing to the eye.”

Amanda Putnam was named Champion Pro Amateur with her photograph ' Blenheim Beauty'. Amanda Putnam

Champion pro amateur was Amanda Putnam.

She said she normally took pictures of birds but made an exception when she came across a photogenic wagon wheel.

"I looked through it and the sun was shining and everything was lovely and green which doesn't happen very often,” Amanda said.

"I loved the colour, grain and the texture of the wooden fence in the foreground and then the wooden gate in the background with the flowers and greenery.”

The Lockyer Valley Camera Club member said she learned everything she knew about taking pictures from club members.