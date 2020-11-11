Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 12-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday contacted her parents on Tuesday, but police do not know where she is.
A 12-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday contacted her parents on Tuesday, but police do not know where she is.
News

Police raise fears over missing girl

by Darren Cartwright
11th Nov 2020 4:51 PM

Concerns have been raised over the whereabouts of a 12-year-old Queensland girl who has been missing for five days.

Police have called on the public for help to locate the high-school-aged student who was last spotted on Friday at a fast-food store in the Darling Downs region.

She was seen at a fast-food store on Margaret Street, Newtown, a suburb of Toowoomba, around 9pm and last contacted her family on Tuesday.

Have you seen this missing 12-year-old girl? Police have released an image but not the name of a girl who has been missing since last Friday. Picture: Supplied /QPS
Have you seen this missing 12-year-old girl? Police have released an image but not the name of a girl who has been missing since last Friday. Picture: Supplied /QPS

Police and her family hold concerns for her welfare, given her young age.

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black fitted dress and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has further information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as 12yo girl missing for five days

missing girl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and QLD have been rescued — including 16 from a childcare centre — in what police say is one of our biggest child sexual abuse cases.

        Council to host much needed festive cheer

        Premium Content Council to host much needed festive cheer

        News The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is set to host a night to remember this month...

        Druggie’s partner told to ‘be quiet’ during court hearing

        Premium Content Druggie’s partner told to ‘be quiet’ during court hearing

        Crime THE man’s partner tried to answer the magistrates questions from the gallery.

        Boxing champ denied bail on drugs charges

        Premium Content Boxing champ denied bail on drugs charges

        Crime Gatton Tiger behind bars charged with supplying meth