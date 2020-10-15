A number of alleged young thieves have been arrested after a spate of home burglaries and car thefts.

Detectives arrested two teenage boys following reports about 10 homes were targeted in Wulguru and Idalia in the early hours of Monday morning.

In one instance, cash and personal items were stolen from a Ransom St home in Idalia.

On Tuesday, a blue sedan was stolen from a takeaway store in Aitkenvale.

Police arrested two boys aged 15 and 16 after an off-duty officers spotted the stolen car on Baralga St, Cranbrook.

The 16-year-old Wulguru boy was charged with attempted burglary, attempted enter premises, unlawful use of motor vehicle, stealing and unlicensed driving.

A 15-year-old Wulguru boy has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to enter a premises with intent and attempted enter a dwelling with attempt.

In a separate incident, police were patrolling Kelso about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Constable Troy Bond said three juveniles fleeing were spotted fleeing a white sedan logged as stolen.

Police arrest a 15-year-old boy in an alleged stolen car in Kelso. Photo: QPS

He said police chased on foot and the dog squad were called.

Two boys, aged 12 and 15, were arrested.

"All the offenders are well known to police. The arrests … will have an impact of the offences within Townsville," Sen-Const Bond said.

"The fact that one of the offender was 12 is disappointing. That young person should be at school, he is roaming the streets at all hours. The parents of those children should stand up and be accountable for the actions of their children."

MORE NEWS

Lead detective retells night of horror stabbing

Ambos chose to wait 500m away from Alva Beach stabbing

Must read: Where woman with COVID-19 visited in Townsville

Originally published as 12yo boy arrested after fleeing stolen car