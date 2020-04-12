Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

12 new cases as state total climbs toward 1000

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
12th Apr 2020 12:43 PM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded another 12 coronavirus cases overnight, as the number of tests conducted in the state tops 72,000.

The total number of cases in Queensland now sits at 983 and 12 people are in intensive care units.

Nine new cases were announced in the state on Saturday, the total for last week was 77.

"When I spoke to you last Saturday, it was 274 (for the week), the Saturday before that it had peaked at 380," Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said yesterday.

coronaviruspromo

"We have seen, in just two weeks, a very dramatic decline in the weekly average."

As reported in today's Sunday Mail, the State Government will inject $17 million into community kindergarten so it can be free until June.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it would allow parents to continue their enrolments amid the coronavirus crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning said it would help 465 centres across the state, about 130 of them in regional or remote parts of the state.

The Premier said she would be making an announcement around schools by Tuesday.

She also said there would opportunities for students to study through some television networks but said more information about that would be given soon.

The Premier reiterated Queensland was in this for the long haul and was a long way from lifting restrictions.

Originally published as 12 new cases as state total climbs toward 1000

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk case count coronavirus covid-19 death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        premium_icon Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        News Seven people evicted from Gatton caravan park after flouting social distancing measures

        Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        premium_icon Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        News The culprits climbed in through the smashed window a day later.

        A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        premium_icon A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        Pets & Animals The dog still waiting for love after a year in the shelter

        Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        premium_icon Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        News A Gatton restaurant has announced it will be introducing home delivery.