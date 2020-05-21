Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car ploughed into Hijab House at Greenacre in Sydney on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Facebook
A car ploughed into Hijab House at Greenacre in Sydney on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Facebook
Breaking

12 injured as car ploughs into hijab shop

by Sarah McPhee
21st May 2020 4:37 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM

WARNING: Distressing

Twelve people including a driver have been injured after a car ploughed into a shop in Sydney's southwest.

Multiple NSW Ambulance crews were called to "reports of a car through a shop front" at Greenacre just before 3.10pm on Thursday, a spokesman told news.com.au.

The shop is Hijab House on Waterloo Rd.

The ambulance spokesman said the specialist medical team was also onsite helping to assess and treat 12 patients however no one appeared to be in a critical condition.

NSW Police said: "A Subaru SUV crashed into a vehicle stopped at the traffic lights before continuing into a nearby shop."

The crash at Greenacre. Picture: Twitter/@mina_ysf
The crash at Greenacre. Picture: Twitter/@mina_ysf

"The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured," the force said in a statement.

"They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Vision circulating on social media shows car horns blaring and at least one vehicle doing a burnout before the SUV accelerates into the shop.

In photographs of the aftermath, glass panes are smashed and the black car is inside the shop with clothing racks pulled out onto the street.

Boronia Rd is closed between Waterloo Rd and Noble Ave due to the crash and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come

Originally published as 12 injured as car ploughs into shop

breaking news car crash editors picks greenacre crash multiple injuries nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        Business The three stage project could break soil at Withcott this year, with the plant operational by March 2022.

        Guns, equipment to undergo restoration at war memorial site

        premium_icon Guns, equipment to undergo restoration at war memorial site

        Council News Former military equipment, due to be restored and fixed, has received a police...

        COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

        premium_icon COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

        Council News Gravel roads continue to be among the most expensive to maintain in the region.

        ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        premium_icon ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        News ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back over border wars