$1.14 million flood mitigations work begin in Laidley

UNDER WAY: Lockyer Valley Regional Council infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein talks to the manager of infrastructure, planning and design Seren McKenzie at the site of flood mitigation works in Laidley.

UNDER WAY: Lockyer Valley Regional Council infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein talks to the manager of infrastructure, planning and design Seren McKenzie at the site of flood mitigation works in Laidley. Lachlan McIvor

LAIDLEY residents and business owners know all too well the devastating effects flooding can have on the town.

But flood mitigation works are now under way to improve Laidley's resilience against danger when flood waters begin to threaten.

The project will increase the capacity of the channel, which runs from west of the CBD near Whites Rd and north to Stanford Place, just opposite Laidley District State School.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein said the devastating floods in 2011 and 2013 had left their mark on the community.

"It's a big cost to our whole community when there's flooding not just for residents but businesses,” Cr Holstein said.

"You see businesses deciding 'well do we stay, or do we go'... well we want them to stay, so we want to do everything possible to make it better for the future.

"It will always flood but we just want to do our best to mitigate those flood waters coming through the town... this project will make a huge difference.”

Manager of infrastructure, planning and design Seren McKenzie said the completion of the works would allow water to flow through the channel at a higher rate.

More than 20,000 cubic metres of soil will be removed in the widening of the channel and a levee will be constructed to keep as much flood water inside the channel as possible.

"It's designed to help water flow through the channel much faster and away from the town... so it doesn't actually back up into the town, that is the purpose of this whole project,” Ms McKenzie said.

While the first step in the northern part of town was now under way, more were planned for the near future.

"It's a staged project, so this stage of the project is just this downstream end,” she said.

"There's a lot more stages to go through to help Laidley, this focus is on the northern end, future projects will focus further back towards the south of Laidley.

"It will include further widening of this channel further upstream through the other side of town past the bridge on Patrick St.”

The $1.14million project is hoped to be completed by the middle of December and was jointly funded by the council and the state government.