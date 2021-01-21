‘11 volumes’ of evidence against cop charged with rape: court

A HIGH-PROFILE NT police officer facing a rape allegation has had "11 volumes of material" filed against him, a court has heard.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but is well known among the top brass, stands charged with having sexual intercourse without consent, possessing ammunition without a licence and unlawfully possessing property.

He was arrested in late September, suspended from the police force with pay, and released on bail while the case goes through the courts.

The offending is alleged to have been committed while the officer was off-duty.

The man's lawyer, Luke Officer, appeared in the Darwin Local Court on his client's behalf on Wednesday in the second mention of the court case.

Mr Officer said he had received "11 volumes of material" evidence from the prosecution.

Prosecutor Kylie Benson said they were still waiting for more evidence, including forensics and phone downloads, as well as a statement from another police officer.

Judge Tanya Fong Lim said the statute of limitations on the offences had now expired, so she extended the time to prosecute the case to March.

NT Police initially refused to disclose what the charges against the officer were.

When asked what the charges were and when the officer was due to face court, a police media spokesman refused to say, citing only legal advice and unspecified "legislation".

In response to a series of questions from the NT News in October, the spokesman eventually clarified that his concerns related to the section of the Sexual Offences Act banning publication of any ­information that could identify the man.

The matter will next return to court on March 10.

It comes after another NT Police officer was arrested ­earlier this month charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The 37-year-old man received police bail and was also suspended with pay.

In response to several questions from the NT News, including when the officer was arrested, when and where the alleged offending occurred and whether he was on or off duty at the time, NT police media declined to respond.

"As the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided," NT Police said in a statement.

The man is set to ­appear in the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

Originally published as '11 volumes' of evidence against police officer charged with rape, court hears