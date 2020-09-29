100th BIRTHDAY: Avid volunteer joins centenarians club

Karinity Carinya aged care resident Mavis Cumner enjoys some cake as part of her 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Supplied)

LAIDLEY retiree Mavis Cumner, Olivia Newton-John and Bryan Ferry all have three things in common.

The trio has received a letter from the Queen and celebrate their birthdays on September 26.

But Mavis has one more accolade to add to her name – she turned 100 years old this year.

Mavis joined the centenarians club at the weekend, celebrating the milestone with friends at Carinity Karinya Place, where she lives.

Mavis was born at Barney View near Rathdowney in 1920 and spent most of her life in Gatton.

She married her husband Mervyn Cumner in 1941, and was a stay at home housewife – as a mother to four children – and worked on her family’s farm.

A keen gardener and a great cook who used to love to crochet and knit, Mavis was an avid volunteer at her local Gatton Anglican Church assisting with functions.

Before moving to Carinity Karinya Place two years ago, Mavis also enjoyed playing indoor bowls and enjoyed drinking a beer while watching State of Origin rugby league on television.

Mavis proudly says that she drove her car until she was 88-years-old.

It was a big weekend of celebrations at Carinity Karinya Place with fellow resident Joyce Brown also having her birthday on September 26.