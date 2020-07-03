Menu
Police have charged two men after more than $100,000 of stolen property, including a crane truck and bob cat, were found inside a shed and shipping container.
Crime

$100k of stolen property found inside shipping container

by Brayden Heslehurst
3rd Jul 2020 2:21 PM
POLICE have charged two men after more than $100,000 of stolen property, including a crane truck and a bob cat, were found in a shed and shipping container just south of Brisbane.

Gold Coast detectives found the stolen property at an address in Rotary Park Rd at Alberton after executing a search warrant at the property on Wednesday.

The crane truck was found with $30,000 worth of metal on the tray and other items including a trail bike, trailer, mower equipment, compressors, tools, machinery, a quad bike, bicycles and a large assortment of other household items were also seized.

A 38-year-old man from Alberton has been charged with three counts of receiving tainted property, two counts of disqualified driving and one count each of burglary, enter premises, possess dangerous drug, possess utensil and stealing.

He faced Southport Court on July 1 and was remanded in custody to reappear on August 6.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of receiving tainted property and one count each of burglary, enter premises, possession of a dangerous drug and possess utensil.

He also appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court on July 1 and will be required to reappear on July 23.

Investigations are continuing.

 

