10,000 university offers out today

CHRISTMAS will come early for 10,000 Queensland school leavers today, with the first round of University offers expected to be released this morning.

At 10am, 10,641 Year 12 students will receive a tertiary education offer from the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC).

In this round of offers, most will be going to students who have chosen to study courses in business, followed by engineering and humanities.

The offers are dependent on courses being offered early by individual universities and the main offer round will be in mid-January.

About 16,000 university offers will be made over the next month to the last OP cohort, with the last offer round in early February.

"QTAC is in the business of connecting people with opportunities and we are delighted to bring some early Christmas cheer to young Queenslanders who have worked so hard during their final years of high school," QTAC CEO Dr John Griffiths said.

"For those that don't receive an offer on Monday, don't panic, another big offer round takes place on January 15.

"That round includes the more highly-competitive courses of medicine, physiotherapy and veterinary science."

Mary Laka from Moorooka is hoping to complete a double degree at Griffith University. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

Mary Laka, 18, who dreams of owning her own business one day, is one of the students hoping to receive an offer today.

Having just completed Year 12 at Yeronga State High School, she applied to study a dual business and international business degree at Griffith University.

"Someday I will probably run my own business. I don't know what kind of business but if I study it (business) I'll get a clear understanding of what I want to do," she said.

"Well, my dream job is not set in stone ,but I'm tossing between a business in public relations or accounting."