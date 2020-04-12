1000 to go into quarantine as hospitals close in Tasmania

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie will close because of the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

All staff and their households - which is more than 1000 people - will go into quarantine. They'll be required to quarantine for 14 days, from their last shift.

The hospitals will be closed for a "super clean".

"We're sorry that we've needed to do this but at the end of the day we need to get on top of this," Mr Gutwein said this afternoon.

"We need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source and with this outbreak we need to take these steps."

Patients currently in the North West Regional Hospital will be transferred to the community hospital, and only transferred out of the north-west region if absolutely necessary.

There are no patients at the hospital currently in the ICU.

Recently discharged patients will also be required to self-isolate.