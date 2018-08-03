100 years of Barbara Keller

Menu
Mrs Keller with her children John, Pat, Peter and Elign.
Meg Bolton
3rd Aug 2018 2:00 PM

LOWOOD'S Barbara Keller blew out 100 candles at the weekend surrounded by 90family members who travelled from as far as Melbourne to attend the celebration.

With nearly one person for every year of her life, Mrs Keller was celebrated by people close and afar, with a letter arriving all the way from Buckingham Palace.

Along with a letter from the Queen, Mrs Keller also received best wishes from the Governor-General, Governor of Queensland, local parliamentarians, the Prime Minister and Premier.

A true local, Mrs Keller was born at Laidley Hospital on July 25, 1918, and was baptised at the Laidley church.

She married her husband John in 1940 and the couple lived locally, welcoming four children.

Mrs Keller now has 14grandchildren and 24great-grandchildren..

