Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
About 100 schools had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.
About 100 schools had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.
News

100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

by Judith Kerr
7th May 2020 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 100 schools across the southeast and Logan had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.

Telstra said the problem affected schools that used Telstra's IP Telephony service, which is a voice over internet phone system.

The system has played a major role in schools where students across the southeast have been logging on to lessons from home during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Telstra said the platform that supports the phone system went down early this morning and was caused by a DNS or network issue.

"Around 100 schools logged a fault, and were impacted for about three hours," Telstra said.

Services were restored at after midday and the telco apologised to all involved.

Originally published as 100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

phones schools telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOTHER’S DAY: How you can celebrate this weekend

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY: How you can celebrate this weekend

        Community With reduced restrictions comes an opportunity to spend some time out and about with the family, just in time for Mother’s Day.

        Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

        premium_icon Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

        Community Parts of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail will be undergoing resurfacing works in...

        Region celebrates first sunrise without Covid-19

        premium_icon Region celebrates first sunrise without Covid-19

        Breaking Based on the latest data, there are now no active cases of Covid-19 left in the...

        THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        News Regions health professionals thanked for their hard work