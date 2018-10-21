100 kmh winds and 3cm hail as storms barrel east

A band of severe thunder storms with 2-3 cm hail is fast approaching the Sunshine Coast and other parts of the south east coast.

UPDATE: THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunder storms with large hail, heavy rain, and large hail stones were likely to reach Caboolture, Maleny and Conondale by 3:35 pm.

EARLIER: A BAND of severe thunder storms was barrelling towards the Sunshine Coast with some areas further west already experiencing wind gusts to more than 100 kmh.

At 2.05pm the Bureau of Meteorology updated its concerns for south east Queensland coastal areas after severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert, Esk, southern Lake Wivenhoe, Crows Nest, Cooyar, Sunnybank Hills and Border Ranges National Park.

The BOM said the thunderstorms were moving towards the east.

They were forecast to affect Brisbane CBD, Beenleigh, Logan City, Esk, the area northwest of Esk and the area south of Kingaroy by 2:35 pm and Coolangatta, Cleveland, Strathpine, Kilcoy, the area west of Kilcoy and Jimna by 3:05 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones were likely.

The BOM said wind gusts to 106 kmh had already been reported at Toowoomba, with blasts to 91 kmh at Oakey and 90 kmh at Gatton while two to three centimetre hail experienced north east of Boonah.

The latest warning has relevance for the Logan, Somerset, Gold Coast, Redland City, Brisbane City, Moreton Bay and parts of Ipswich, Gympie, Scenic Rim, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Sunshine Coast Council areas.