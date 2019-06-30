$10 Woolies item flying off shelves

The world of beauty is huge, especially on Instagram. At some point or another we all lose hours scrolling through our feeds, swooning over pretty swatches, watching helpful tutorials and reading reviews. But falling into a beauty vortex doesn't have to be a waste of time, as I often find honest opinions on products that are way more reliable than product specs.

If I've noticed something has a few too many negative comments online, I tend to avoid buying it - and if something is blowing up, I'll be the first in line to slap it on my face. So here are five products going nuts on Instagram this month that I couldn't resist trying - and why I love them too.

MCO BEAUTY TROPICAL CHEEK AND LIP TINT

This bargain lip and cheek tint from MCo Beauty is only available at Woolies, but there's nothing budget about its finish. Picture. Supplied

Available at Woolworths and Mcobeauty.com.au

Price: $10

This affordable item has been popping up all over my Insta feed lately, probably because it's currently half-price in Woolworths and as a Woolies spokesman told The Beauty Diary, it's "flying off the shelves". Budget brand MCo Beauty went viral with its $14 highlight and glowstick back in February, and now they've teamed up with the supermarket giant for the third time to release 11 new limited-edition goodies.

This tint is proving to be the hot fave, and I can totally see why. The juicy shades are super pigmented, so a little goes a very long way, and it can be used on your lips, cheeks and even eyelids. I've been enjoying dabbing it on my cheekbone and blending with a brush for a lovely rosy glow.

A few Aussie reality stars turned influencers such as Florence Alexandra and Tayla Damir have been raving about this brand for months now, which explains why I see it all the time. Not only is it cheap, but it's also vegan and cruelty free.

MARC JACOBS YOUTHQUAKE HYDRA-FULL RETEXTURIZING GEL CRIME MOISTURISER

There's 5000+ glowing Instagram posts about Marc Jacobs’ first moisturiser, and it has only been on sale two weeks. Picture: Supplied

Available at Sephora

Price: $78

Marc Jacobs Beauty has launched its first skincare product, and the world has officially gone nuts. I'm not even exaggerating when I say this; there's even a hashtag #YQChallenge dedicated to people sharing selfies of their skin while using the product that already has over 5000 posts - not bad considering it only dropped two weeks ago.

Described as skincare mixed with technology, it's easy to see where the hype has come from as it sounds super 21st century beauty.

When applying it's very rich - something I love - and moisturising. Plus, it smells like you've just sprayed yourself with pineapple juice, which is because it's made up of 54 per cent pineapple water. It also doubles as a primer if you're looking for a lighter look, which I enjoyed.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY HOT LIPS 2

The new range of Charlotte Tilbury lippies are inspired by some of your favourite celebs — and people are going wild for them on Instagram. Picture: Supplied

Available at charlottetilbury.com

Price: $57 - refillables $38

She's the mastermind behind the lipliner that sells every two seconds, so it's little surprise Charlotte Tilbury's new Hot Lips collection is causing chaos online. The 11 shades in the range are inspired by some of the most iconic stars, such as J.K Rowling, Jennifer Aniston and our very own Kylie Minogue.

I decided to go for "Patsy" a red shade inspired by Charlotte's mum (how cute), and found the lipstick to be super hydrating, which earned a big tick from my dry, winter lips. The matte shade of red was also super vivid, and the creamy formula stayed put for a solid six hours before I had to top up.

The packaging is also stunning but the best part about it is that the containers are fully reusable - with the brand offering each shade for purchase without the case to save on waste. How amazing is that?

NARS ENDLESS ORGASM PALETTE

Oh, you like a bit of glow on your cheekbones? Yeah, me too. Which is why I'm practically insisting you add this NARS palette to your make-up collection. Picture: Supplied

Available at Mecca

Price: $75

If you're a fan of a glowy complexion (who isn't), you're going to want to get your mitts on this before it sells out. I first tried this limited-edition highlighter palette at Meccaland last month but had to wait a few weeks before it was released in Australia, and already, I'm obsessed (as is every other beauty junkie out there).

There's six creamy shades in the palette that can be used on eyes, cheeks, and lips - but to be honest, I found the formula best on my cheeks as it separated when worn on my eyelids, giving me that icky line. And while I love a good shimmer, it's not usually a look I rock on my lips. However, on my cheekbones, it was simply unreal. The satin-like formula blends in so easily, and you can build it up if you're after more pigment. A few of the shades have subtle glitter flecks, which I loved, and honestly, I think all of them look stunning on all skin tones.

TRILOGY VITAMIN C BOOSTER TREATMENT

Like seriously, you need to try Trilogy's vitamin C booster treatment if you're a fan of bright, dewy, natural skin. Picture: Supplied

Available at Chemist Warehouse, Myer, Priceline and trilogyproducts.com

Price: $39.95

If you're a part of The Beauty Diary's Facebook group, you'll know already that I've been frothing over this product recently. I can't tell you how many compliments I've been getting on my skin since I incorporated it into my routine. Someone even asked me on a train recently what I was using (I'm not going to lie, I was pretty chuffed). But the secret is well and truly out now, though, as people have been sharing their skin transformations on Instagram, crediting the fresh actives for their success. When you first buy this item, the vitamin C is sealed away separately from the rest of the formula and is activated when you "pop" a button that mixes the items together in a handy little bottle. The packaging says it's designed to be used twice a day for two weeks, but I thought the super fresh active ingredient element sounded pretty intense, so I started slowly, mixing five drops in with my serum. Oh em gee, my skin looks so fresh now two months in, and I'm still on the same bottle. Can't recommend enough.

This column is not advertorial content. Every review is independent, honest and ad free.

If you have a question about a beauty product or an item you'd like to see road tested in The Beauty Diary, jump into our official Facebook group where you can join like-minded beauty junkies. You can also catch me on Instagram or tweet me - don't forget to hashtag #TheBeautyDiary.