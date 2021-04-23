Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.
Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.
Health

10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

Staff writers
23rd Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Noosa residents have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in the shire's wastewater treatment plant.

Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Penny Hutchinson said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

Coast hospital free of COVID-19 as 11 patients recover

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Hutchinson said.

"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - we can't be complacent, we're still in this pandemic.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread."

Dr Hutchinson said it's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious.

covid noosa covid sunshine coast queensland health service sunshine coast hospital and health service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News As you have hopefully seen by now, we are moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier-Mail. This will a far better news app experience.

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of...

        Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Premium Content Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Community If you have a question about anything police or emergency services related...

        FULL LIST: Gatton reinstates Anzac Day dawn service

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton reinstates Anzac Day dawn service

        Community It looked like COVID would yet again be the reason another Gatton Anzac Day dawn...