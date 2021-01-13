Menu
Bunnings ‘secret’ $10 collectables. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Rebecca LeMay
Offbeat

$10 Bunnings item we’ll be fighting over

by Rebekah Scanlan
13th Jan 2021 5:29 PM

Bunnings is releasing a limited-edition range of building block collectables that are sure to shoppers wild.

The first from a series of five is a toy truck that hit shelves on Thursday. The $10 item features a large Bunnings logo on the side and is in the brand's iconic colours.

However the other four collectables are being kept "top secret", with the hardware giant stating it will release one a month, while stocks last.

Bunnings is releasing five $10 limited-edition collectable toys – starting with an iconic truck. Picture: Supplied
The collectables are an "add-on" to the popular Lego-inspired building block warehouse that was stripped from shelves before Christmas.

Fans went crazy for the $30 replica of the Australian DIY warehouse in December when it returned to shelves a year after the limited-edition product was first released.

The 168-piece toy is designed for children aged six and over, but adults clearly love it too, with many raving about it on social media.

As well as a mini store, the set also features a nursery complete with plants, a timber yard and everyone's favourite - the sausage sizzle stand.

The five new collectables are an add on to the Building Block Warehouse released before Christmas. Picture: Facebook
Australians love collectable items, with retail giants Woolworths and Coles having huge success with items customers can collect in-store.

 

Originally published as $10 Bunnings item we'll be fighting over

However the other four collectables are being kept ‘top secret’, with Bunnings stating it will release one a month, while stocks last. Picture: Supplied
