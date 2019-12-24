10 big decisions council made this year that affected you

LVRC CEO Ian Church and Mayor Tanya Milligan at the 2019/20 budget meeting. Picture: Dominic Elsome

FROM paying down debt with a "no-frills" budget, to threatening farmers who didn't clean up after themselves with fines - it's been a busy year for the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Add in a region gripped by damaging drought, and the seven councillors have a lot of their plate.

Take a look back through the year at the 10 biggest decision the council made, and what they mean for you.

Farmer were threatened with a new fine if they didn’t clean up after themselves

The dirty fine farmers will be slapped with

Farming is the lifeblood of the Lockyer Valley and mud goes hand-in-hand with it.

But mud-trailing farmers were put on notice by Lockyer Valley Regional Council - clean up, or pay up.

The 'Mud on Roads Enforcement Process' was approved in July, which allows the council to send the bill to farmers to cover the costs of cleaning mud off the roads. They would also cop a fine.

Read why the council did this here.

REVEALED: Masterplan set to overhaul Gatton showground

Planning for the overhaul of the Gatton Showground is well under way, and stakeholders called for more parking, extra toilets, improvements to lighting and better roads as part of the consultation.

The council adopted the masterplan in September, aiming to redevelop the site over the next two decades.

Read what changes will be made here.

Gracie the Boston terrier is helped by a RSPCA inspector. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

Backyard breeders stopped in tracks after puppy raid horror

An alleged puppy farm operation was shut down by council in November following extensive animal welfare raids across the Lockyer Valley.

After four properties on Wotan Rd at Churchable were raided in September, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council took action against several land owners.

Find out what they did here.

State department and council butt heads over pigeon problem

It all got a bit coo-coo in August, with council butting heads with a government department over, of all things, a pigeon problem

The council had been involved in "lengthy negotiations" with Biosecurity Queensland over the leasing and usage of the former Laidley Depot site - with the feathered visitors a major sticking point.

Find out why there was such a kerfuffle here.

Council to turn Hwy park area into overnight camping ground

Campers and grey nomads will benefit from a new rest stop on the Warrego Highway, after the council approved a plan to redesignate a park.

Following complaints from a resident calling for "No Camping" signs to be enforced at a Helidon Spa park, Lockyer Valley Regional Council instead resolved to designate it an overnight rest area.

Find out why here.

A turtle from Lake Apex, Gatton, ready to be rehomed.

'I can't let them die': Councillor offers to open her wallet

One councillor offered to personally donate her money to help save nearly 200 turtles in Lake Apex earlier this year.

Divisions within the council were exposed when councillors debated a motion to relocate wildlife from the rapidly drying Lake Apex, with the $4958 cost of the relocation drawing concerns from several councillors.

Read what happened to the turtles here.

Disability group granted full rates relief by council

A community group's vital work was made a little easier with some much needed rates relief in September.

Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled saved $1208 in general rates, after the council unanimously approved a 100 per cent rate remission to the group.

Find out what this meant for the group here.

Thousands of extra chooks to descend on Lockyer Valley

Expansions at two separate poultry farms will go ahead, bringing more than 160,000 birds to the Lockyer Valley.

The two poultry farms, one at Veradilla and the other at Adare, both had previous approvals in place, but sought extensions or changes to the approvals.

Read about what these changes were here.

Rates up, levies down: Lockyer council hands down its budget

"There's nothing sexy about this budget."

That's how Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan described the council's 2019/20 budget as she handed it down in June.

A focus on paying down debt, and responsible spending mmeant for the fourth year in a row the council posted a surplus.

Changes in land valuations earlier in the year mean the finance team had to completely redesign it's rating model to control the potential increases in rates, with two thirds of ratepayers being slugged just $1-a-week extra.

Read the full story here.

Lockyer council takes land valuation fight to minister

While they may have handled the steep increase in land valuations in the budget, the council wasn't going to take the increase laying down.

The increase was a hot topic for discussion when Local Government minister Stirling Hinchcliffe met with the council in July.

The council pushed the minister to require valuations to be done more often to avoid the huge increase some land owners had experience, with some seeing increases of over 400 per cent.

Find out what came of the meeting here.