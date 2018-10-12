Menu
The rural hamlet Coolabunia, southwest of Kingaroy.
Tree falls on boy during storm clean-up

by Chris Honnery, Jacob Miley
12th Oct 2018 12:43 PM

PARAMEDICS are treating a primary school age boy on a property near Coolabunia after a tree fell on top of him this morning.

The boy is in a critical condition with "head to toe" injuries and is expected to be flown to hospital via the rescue helicopter.

It is understood the accident occurred during the clean up from yesterday's severe storms which lashed the region.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said bystanders used 4WDs to remove the tree from the boy.

He is currently in a critical condition and has suffered injuries from head to toe, the spokesman said.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.

child injured coolabunia fall storms tree weather

