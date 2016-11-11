Youngsters getting a head start out on the track

STARTING YOUNG: Lockyer Valley Dirt Track Kart Club will hold its final points meeting of the year on November 13 with drivers as young as five competing for a place on the podium.

GO-KART RACING: Drivers young and old will gun it out for a place on the podium at the Lockyer Valley Dirt Track Kart Club's final points meeting of the year on the weekend.

Eleven classes of drivers, ranging from age from five to veterans in their fifties, have been competing all year to claim a trophy as the stand-outs in their group.

Competition is fierce with the finish line now in sight.

The club's Lindsay Lowery said spectators were encouraged, with the junior drivers a highlight.

"When you see them out there in their little cars it's quite cool but they are really fast and the racing is very close,” Lowery said.

"I race in seniors and my son is five years old and there is only a three seconds lap difference between us,” he said.

Drivers from all over the state, including Dalby and the Gold Coast, will give newcomers a taste of what to expect on the weekend with the chance to have a go themselves once the main races are finished at the end of the day.

However, the December meet is the perfect chance to give go-karting a shot for the first time.

Newcomers are encouraged to have a few laps and experience the action, with everything set up to ease them into it.

"Anyone who wants to come and have a go, can come sign the paperwork and find a go-kart,” Lowery said.

"As long as all your skin is covered, you can grab gloves and a helmet and go out and do a couple of laps.”

Lowery said the club was open to rookies of all ages.

"Everyone is there to help one another, anything they need from help on go-kart parts to driving advice,” he said.

"A lot of the people down there have been involved in motorsport for a long time... people who have started in go-karts and gone on to other motorsports.”

Transponders on each kart add a further edge to the competition, even if you only race against friends.

"We have a lap timing system,” Lowery said.

"There are transponders on each kart that record all of the lap times and any individual can go along and check their times and see how well they've done.

"All the times are put up on our website.”

Go-karting isn't just a fun pastime but a good way to get youngsters comfortable behind the wheel, Lowery said.

"It's a lot of fun but also really good as driving education,” he said.

"If you've got an eight-year-old, in eight years time they are going to be on the road.

"They can hone their skills and it makes them more aware of their surroundings before they get their licence.”

The December meet will have a memorial race to long-serving member Bruce Mitchell and trophy presentations.